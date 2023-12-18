Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32933 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Via (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search