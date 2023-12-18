Thaler 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32933 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

