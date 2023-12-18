Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1849 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1849 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32933 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 528. Bidding took place April 20, 2018.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Felzmann - December 2, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1849 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

