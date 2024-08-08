Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

10 Thaler 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1849 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 10 Thaler 1849 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 13,364 g
  • Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 10 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1849 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5245 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1849 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
