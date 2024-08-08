Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
10 Thaler 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 13,364 g
- Pure gold (0,388 oz) 12,0677 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 10 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 10 Thaler 1849 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5245 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
