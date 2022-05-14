Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2647 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
