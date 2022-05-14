1/6 Thaler 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2647 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)