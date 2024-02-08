Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1849 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1849 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1849 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 800. Bidding took place April 9, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1849 F at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

