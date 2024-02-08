1 Pfennig 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1849 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 800. Bidding took place April 9, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (8)