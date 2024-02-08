Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1849 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 800. Bidding took place April 9, 2020.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
