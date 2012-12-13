Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1849 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1849 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter 21,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place January 15, 2017.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

