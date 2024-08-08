Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1849 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 5 Thaler 1849 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1849 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5250 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1849 F at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3952 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1849 F at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
5449 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1849 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1849 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1849 F at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1849 F at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1849 F at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date April 29, 1974
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1849 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search