Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1849 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5250 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
3952 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
5449 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
