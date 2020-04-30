Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1849
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4455 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
