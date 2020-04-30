Neu Groschen 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4455 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (3)