Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1849 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Neu Groschen 1849 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1849 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4455 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1849 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR

