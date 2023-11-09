Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1849 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1849 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1849 F - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3385 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 F at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1849 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

