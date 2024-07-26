Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5888 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
