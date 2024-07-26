Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (238)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5888 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction CNG - July 3, 2024
Seller CNG
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

