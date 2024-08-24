Catalog
Home
Catalog
Saxony-Albertine
1854
Saxony-Albertine
Period:
1806-1873
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
Home
Catalog
Saxony-Albertine
1854
Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1854
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Copper
Commemorative
Golden coins
10 Thaler 1854 F
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
5 Thaler 1854 F
Average price
5100 $
Sales
0
5
2 1/2 Thaler 1854 F
Average price
3000 $
Sales
0
1
Silver coins (Frederick Augustus II)
2 Thaler 1854 F
Average price
260 $
Sales
1
238
Thaler 1854 F
Average price
230 $
Sales
3
72
Thaler 1854 F Mining
Average price
300 $
Sales
0
27
1/3 Thaler 1854 F
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
65
2 Neu Groschen 1854 F
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
9
Neu Groschen 1854 F
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
1
1/2 Neu Groschen 1854 F
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Silver coins (John)
Thaler 1854 F
Average price
190 $
Sales
0
152
Thaler 1854 F Mining
Average price
330 $
Sales
0
80
Copper coins
2 Pfennig 1854 F
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
2
1 Pfennig 1854 F
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
24
Commemorative coins
2 Thaler 1854 F Death of the King
Average price
670 $
Sales
1
312
Thaler 1854 F Death of the King
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
287
Thaler 1854 F Death of the King
Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS"
Average price
210 $
Sales
2
233
1/3 Thaler 1854 Death of the King
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
105
1/6 Thaler 1854 Death of the King
Average price
45 $
Sales
0
39
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Saxony-Albertine
Period
1806-1873
Category
Close
???
Saxony-Albertine
Period
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
