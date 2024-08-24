Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1854

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Thaler 1854 F
Reverse 10 Thaler 1854 F
10 Thaler 1854 F
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Thaler 1854 F
Reverse 5 Thaler 1854 F
5 Thaler 1854 F
Average price 5100 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1854 F
Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1854 F
2 1/2 Thaler 1854 F
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 1

Silver coins (Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 F
Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 F
2 Thaler 1854 F
Average price 260 $
Sales
1 238
Obverse Thaler 1854 F
Reverse Thaler 1854 F
Thaler 1854 F
Average price 230 $
Sales
3 72
Obverse Thaler 1854 F Mining
Reverse Thaler 1854 F Mining
Thaler 1854 F Mining
Average price 300 $
Sales
0 27
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1854 F
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1854 F
1/3 Thaler 1854 F
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 65
Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1854 F
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1854 F
2 Neu Groschen 1854 F
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse Neu Groschen 1854 F
Reverse Neu Groschen 1854 F
Neu Groschen 1854 F
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1854 F
Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1854 F
1/2 Neu Groschen 1854 F
Average price
Sales
0 0

Silver coins (John)

Obverse Thaler 1854 F
Reverse Thaler 1854 F
Thaler 1854 F
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 152
Obverse Thaler 1854 F Mining
Reverse Thaler 1854 F Mining
Thaler 1854 F Mining
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 80

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1854 F
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1854 F
2 Pfennig 1854 F
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1854 F
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1854 F
1 Pfennig 1854 F
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 24

Commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 F Death of the King
Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 F Death of the King
2 Thaler 1854 F Death of the King
Average price 670 $
Sales
1 312
Obverse Thaler 1854 F Death of the King
Reverse Thaler 1854 F Death of the King
Thaler 1854 F Death of the King
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 287
Obverse Thaler 1854 F Death of the King
Reverse Thaler 1854 F Death of the King
Thaler 1854 F Death of the King Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS"
Average price 210 $
Sales
2 233
Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1854 Death of the King
Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1854 Death of the King
1/3 Thaler 1854 Death of the King
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 105
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1854 Death of the King
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1854 Death of the King
1/6 Thaler 1854 Death of the King
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 39
