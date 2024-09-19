Neu Groschen 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1086 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)