Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1854 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1854 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29874 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

