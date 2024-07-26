Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29874 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (9) AU (30) XF (51) VF (50) F (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (11)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (20)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Kroha (4)

Künker (27)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (6)

Russiancoin (6)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (4)

Teutoburger (9)

WAG (18)

Westfälische (1)