Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29874 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
