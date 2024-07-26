Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1854 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Thaler 1854 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Thaler 1854 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1854 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

