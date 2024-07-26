Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1854 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1854 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
