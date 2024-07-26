Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22643 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
