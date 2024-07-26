Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (287) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22643 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 21, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******


