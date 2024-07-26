Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (312)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40388 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Busso Peus (10)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (23)
- Felzmann (5)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (18)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (38)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (73)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Möller (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (6)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (6)
- Stack's (4)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (7)
- WAG (29)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search