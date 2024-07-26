Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (312)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40388 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Attica Auctions - June 16, 2024
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

