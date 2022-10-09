2 Pfennig 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1854 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)