Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5223 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
