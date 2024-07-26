Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1854 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1854 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5223 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Goldberg - September 28, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date September 28, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

