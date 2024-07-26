Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5223 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (21) XF (22) VF (14) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Gärtner (2)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Höhn (8)

Künker (9)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (10)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Teutoburger (6)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)