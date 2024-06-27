Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,666)
- Weight 8,352 g
- Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King". This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (7)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (6)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (6)
- Künker (8)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (7)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (9)
- WAG (12)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search