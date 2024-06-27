Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,666)
  • Weight 8,352 g
  • Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King". This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Numisbalt - February 18, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

