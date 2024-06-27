1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King". This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

