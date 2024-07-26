Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1854 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
12
