Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1854 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1854 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1854 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - October 24, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date October 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction WAG - June 15, 2014
Seller WAG
Date June 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1854 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1854 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search