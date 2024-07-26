Thaler 1854 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (13) VF (11)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (7)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Numedux (1)

Rauch (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (5)

Westfälische (1)