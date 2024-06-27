Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/3 Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,666)
- Weight 8,352 g
- Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/3 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1479 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
