Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/3 Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1854 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/3 Thaler 1854 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,666)
  • Weight 8,352 g
  • Pure silver (0,1788 oz) 5,5624 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/3 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1479 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 F at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

