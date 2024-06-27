1/3 Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/3 Thaler 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1479 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

