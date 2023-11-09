2 Neu Groschen 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

