2 Neu Groschen 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter 21,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1854 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 552 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
