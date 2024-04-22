Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,521)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King". This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3226 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Coinhouse - December 14, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

