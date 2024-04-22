Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,521)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King". This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3226 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (4)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1854 "Death of the King", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search