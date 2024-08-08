Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

5 Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1854 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 5 Thaler 1854 F - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,903)
  • Weight 6,682 g
  • Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 5 Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1854 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1854 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3413 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5260 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1854 F at auction Künker - September 27, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1854 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine gold coins Saxony-Albertine coins 5 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search