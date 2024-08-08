Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
5 Thaler 1854 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,903)
- Weight 6,682 g
- Pure gold (0,194 oz) 6,0338 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 5 Thaler
- Year 1854
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 5 Thaler 1854 with mark F. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3413 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5260 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search