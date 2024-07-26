Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King". Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" with mark F. Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS". This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34670 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

