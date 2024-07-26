Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King". Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Variety: Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS"

Obverse Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 "Death of the King" with mark F. Edge "SEGEN DES BERGBAUS". This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34670 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,620. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 17, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1854 F "Death of the King" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1854 "Death of the King", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

