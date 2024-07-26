2 Thaler 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10357 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

