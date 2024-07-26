Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10357 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 CHF
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction cgb.fr - August 3, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date August 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction cgb.fr - July 27, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1847 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search