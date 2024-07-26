Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10357 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 CHF
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
