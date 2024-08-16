Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1847

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 F
Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 F
2 Thaler 1847 F
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 88
Obverse Thaler 1847 F
Reverse Thaler 1847 F
Thaler 1847 F
Average price 500 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse Thaler 1847 F Mining
Reverse Thaler 1847 F Mining
Thaler 1847 F Mining
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1847 F
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1847 F
1/6 Thaler 1847 F
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F
2 Neu Groschen 1847 F
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Neu Groschen 1847 F
Reverse Neu Groschen 1847 F
Neu Groschen 1847 F
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 6

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1847 F
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1847 F
2 Pfennig 1847 F
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1847 F
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1847 F
1 Pfennig 1847 F
Average price
Sales
0 0

Commemorative coins (Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 F Hard Work Award
Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 F Hard Work Award
2 Thaler 1847 F Hard Work Award
Average price 29000 $
Sales
0 11

Commemorative coins (John)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 B Hard Work Award
Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 B Hard Work Award
2 Thaler 1847 B Hard Work Award Hybrid. Copper
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 3
