Neu Groschen 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2996 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3)