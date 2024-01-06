Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 2,126 g
- Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2996 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
