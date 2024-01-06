Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Neu Groschen 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 2,126 g
  • Pure silver (0,0157 oz) 0,4869 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2996 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR

