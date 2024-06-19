Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1847 B "Hard Work Award". Hybrid. Copper (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Variety: Hybrid. Copper
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 "Hard Work Award" with mark B. Hybrid. Copper. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5155 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
3256 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search