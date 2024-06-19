Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1847 B "Hard Work Award". Hybrid. Copper (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Variety: Hybrid. Copper

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 B "Hard Work Award" Hybrid Copper - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 B "Hard Work Award" Hybrid Copper - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 33,23 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 "Hard Work Award" with mark B. Hybrid. Copper. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5155 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 1, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
3256 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 B "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

