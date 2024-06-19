2 Thaler 1847 B "Hard Work Award". Hybrid. Copper (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 "Hard Work Award" with mark B. Hybrid. Copper. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 949 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3)