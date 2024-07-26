Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1847 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1847 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1847 F "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2271 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place February 16, 2023.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F "Mining" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1847 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

