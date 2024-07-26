Thaler 1847 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2271 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place February 16, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (15)