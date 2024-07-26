Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1847 F "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 "Mining" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2271 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place February 16, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
