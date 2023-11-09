Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter 21,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2807 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
