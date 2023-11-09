Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter 21,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2807 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1847 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
