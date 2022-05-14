Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1059 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Search