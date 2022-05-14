Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1059 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
