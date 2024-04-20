Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4496 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (7)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
