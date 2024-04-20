Thaler 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4496 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (17) XF (8) VF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (2)

Höhn (7)

Künker (6)

Leu (1)

Möller (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rauch (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)