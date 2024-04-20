Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1847 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4496 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
960 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1847 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

