2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 "Hard Work Award" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)