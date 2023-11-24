Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 "Hard Work Award" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • Spink (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
30533 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
30050 $
Price in auction currency 30001 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Spink - June 21, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1847 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search