Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1847 F "Hard Work Award" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1847 "Hard Work Award" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1204 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (5)
- Spink (1)
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
30533 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
30050 $
Price in auction currency 30001 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 "Hard Work Award", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
