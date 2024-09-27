Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1847 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1847
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
