Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1848
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6409 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,750. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7022 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2829 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
