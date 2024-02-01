2 Thaler 1848 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1848 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6409 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,750. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2)