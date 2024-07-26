Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2559 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (8)
- JMPG (1)
- Künker (12)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
