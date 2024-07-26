2 Thaler 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2559 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

