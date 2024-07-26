Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1852 F (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1852 F - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2559 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Schulman - June 13, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1852 F at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
