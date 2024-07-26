Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1394 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (6)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
