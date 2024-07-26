Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1394 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Dorotheum - May 29, 2015
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Höhn - December 7, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Baldwin's - September 26, 2012
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 26, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

