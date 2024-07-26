2 Thaler 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1394 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.

