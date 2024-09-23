Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1843

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 G
Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 G
2 Thaler 1843 G
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Thaler 1843 G
Reverse Thaler 1843 G
Thaler 1843 G
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Thaler 1843 G Mining
Reverse Thaler 1843 G Mining
Thaler 1843 G Mining
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1843 G
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1843 G
1/6 Thaler 1843 G
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 34
Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 G
Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 G
1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 G
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 4

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1843 G
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1843 G
2 Pfennig 1843 G
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1843 G
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1843 G
1 Pfennig 1843 G
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search