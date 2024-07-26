Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Spink - February 19, 2020
Seller Spink
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

