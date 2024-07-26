Thaler 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (13) VF (11)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (2)

Grün (1)

Höhn (4)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Spink (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (3)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)