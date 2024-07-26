Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
