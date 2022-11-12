Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1843 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1843 G - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1843 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2542 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
396 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1843 G at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

