Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1843 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2542 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
