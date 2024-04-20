Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4494 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search