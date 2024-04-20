Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4494 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 20, 2024.

Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

