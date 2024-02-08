Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5346 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place September 12, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 G at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

