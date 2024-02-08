1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5346 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place September 12, 2018.

Сondition XF (3) No grade (1)