1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5346 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place September 12, 2018.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
