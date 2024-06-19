Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1843 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (6)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1843 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search