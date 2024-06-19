Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1843 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1843 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1843 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - May 30, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date May 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Aurea - October 9, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - December 10, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1843 G "Mining" at auction Künker - March 12, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1843 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

