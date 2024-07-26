Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Thaler 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
Seller Künker
Date August 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Tosunidis Coin House - March 8, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date March 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
