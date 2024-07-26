Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Thaler 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 871 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place September 28, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- BAC (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (7)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (5)
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Category
Year
