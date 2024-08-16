Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1842

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Thaler 1842 G
Reverse 5 Thaler 1842 G
5 Thaler 1842 G
Average price 5500 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G
Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G
2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G
Average price 3500 $
Sales
0 16

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 G
Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 G
2 Thaler 1842 G
Average price 320 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse Thaler 1842 G
Reverse Thaler 1842 G
Thaler 1842 G
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse Thaler 1842 G Mining
Reverse Thaler 1842 G Mining
Thaler 1842 G Mining
Average price 540 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 G
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 G
1/6 Thaler 1842 G
Average price 110 $
Sales
1 26
Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1842 G
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1842 G
2 Neu Groschen 1842 G
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse Neu Groschen 1842 G
Reverse Neu Groschen 1842 G
Neu Groschen 1842 G
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G
Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G
1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 6

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1842 G
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1842 G
1 Pfennig 1842 G
Average price
Sales
0 10
