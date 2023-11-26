Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.
Сondition
Service
