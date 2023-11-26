Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Aurea - June 12, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 21, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

