Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,902)
- Weight 3,341 g
- Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32165 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2972 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search