Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G - Gold Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,902)
  • Weight 3,341 g
  • Pure gold (0,0969 oz) 3,0136 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32165 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - April 20, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2972 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 16, 2018
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - June 21, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Stack's - March 10, 2006
Seller Stack's
Date March 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

