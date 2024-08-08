2 1/2 Thaler 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 1/2 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This gold coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32165 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,463. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

