Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1842 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1842 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1842 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G "Mining" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G "Mining" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G "Mining" at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G "Mining" at auction Künker - February 8, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G "Mining" at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G "Mining" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1842 G "Mining" at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1842 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

