Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/6 Thaler 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1609 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- BAC (15)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search