1/6 Thaler 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1609 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

