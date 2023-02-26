Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/6 Thaler 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1609 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • BAC (15)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (4)
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - October 26, 2017
Seller BAC
Date October 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - September 5, 2017
Seller BAC
Date September 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Saxony-Albertine 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1842 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search