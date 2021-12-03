Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1842
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2806 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
