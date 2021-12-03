Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2806 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 G at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1842 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins 1/2 Neu Groschen Numismatic auctions
